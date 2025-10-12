LOGIN
5 countries spending the least on defence but staying safest

Published: Oct 12, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 13:56 IST

These 5 nations spend very little on defence yet top global peace rankings: Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Austria, and Singapore spend less on defence but consistently rank among the world’s safest nations. Their safety comes from strong institutions, low crime, and diplomacy

Iceland - Defence Spending: $40 Million
Iceland - Defence Spending: $40 Million

Iceland tops the Global Peace Index for 2025 with almost no military and a defence budget near $40 million. Iceland relies on social cohesion, strong public welfare, and international agreements for security. Its geography and trust in institutions help keep crime near zero.

Ireland - Defence Spending: $1.3 Billion
Ireland - Defence Spending: $1.3 Billion

Ireland spends about $1.3 billion on defence, just 0.3 per cent of GDP. Strict neutrality and strong policing underpin safety, while the government redirects funds into education and social care, keeping violence and unrest very low.

New Zealand - Defence Spending: $3.9 Billion
New Zealand - Defence Spending: $3.9 Billion

New Zealand’s military budget is around $3.9 billion, less than 1 per cent of GDP. Its isolated location, transparent government, and inclusive society make everyday life very safe. Disaster preparedness and community trust also contribute to resilience.

Austria - Defence Spending: $3.4 Billion
Austria - Defence Spending: $3.4 Billion

Austria spends about $3.4 billion on defence, less than 1 per cent of GDP. The country’s active neutrality, strict border controls, and high social equality maintain law and order, ranking Austria fourth safest in the world.

Singapore - Defence Spending: $11.5 Billion
Singapore - Defence Spending: $11.5 Billion

Singapore’s defence spending is higher at roughly $11.5 billion but still just 2.8 per cent of GDP. The city-state’s low crime rates come from community policing, strong rule of law, and advanced surveillance technology, keeping residents and visitors safe daily.

