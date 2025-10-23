/5 countries slowly sinking underwater due to climate change

Climate change is becoming more dangerous every day, putting some nations at risk of disappearing underwater due to rising seas. This growing crisis threatens homes, lives, and cultures, making urgent action vital to prevent further loss. Find out which five countries are most at risk.
Tuvalu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean with about 11,000 people. Rising sea levels threaten to cover it completely by 2050. The government has arranged for people to move to Australia with a special visa scheme. This is the first country to plan full evacuation because of climate change.
The Maldives is made up of many small islands in the Indian Ocean. Experts say that by 2050, nearly 80% of the Maldives could be underwater due to rising seas. The government is working hard on climate actions but faces serious challenges.
Kiribati is losing land each year. Some islands disappeared underwater in past decades. Over half its population now lives on just one island, causing overcrowding. Kiribati has a programme to help people adapt and asked for help to move citizens if needed.
The Marshall Islands face frequent flooding from the sea. Rising water harms homes and freshwater supply. Leaders make climate change a key focus and look for ways to protect their population from being forced to move.
Bangladesh’s low coastal areas flood often due to rising rivers and seas. Nearly 20 million people live in the most vulnerable zones. Flooding threatens homes, farms and safety. Efforts are in place to build better flood barriers and warn communities.