5 countries slowly sinking underwater due to climate change

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:47 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:47 IST

Climate change is becoming more dangerous every day, putting some nations at risk of disappearing underwater due to rising seas. This growing crisis threatens homes, lives, and cultures, making urgent action vital to prevent further loss. Find out which five countries are most at risk.

Tuvalu – The First to Face Total Evacuation
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tuvalu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean with about 11,000 people. Rising sea levels threaten to cover it completely by 2050. The government has arranged for people to move to Australia with a special visa scheme. This is the first country to plan full evacuation because of climate change.

Maldives – Islands at Risk of Disappearing
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Maldives is made up of many small islands in the Indian Ocean. Experts say that by 2050, nearly 80% of the Maldives could be underwater due to rising seas. The government is working hard on climate actions but faces serious challenges.

Kiribati – Shrinking Islands and Overcrowding
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Kiribati is losing land each year. Some islands disappeared underwater in past decades. Over half its population now lives on just one island, causing overcrowding. Kiribati has a programme to help people adapt and asked for help to move citizens if needed.

Marshall Islands – A Fight for Survival
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Marshall Islands face frequent flooding from the sea. Rising water harms homes and freshwater supply. Leaders make climate change a key focus and look for ways to protect their population from being forced to move.

Bangladesh – Coastal Flooding and Rising Risks
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Bangladesh’s low coastal areas flood often due to rising rivers and seas. Nearly 20 million people live in the most vulnerable zones. Flooding threatens homes, farms and safety. Efforts are in place to build better flood barriers and warn communities.

