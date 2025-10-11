/5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research

Hypersonic jets can travel over five times the speed of sound. Many nations now investing billions in this cutting-edge technology, aiming to gain an edge in defence and air travel. Modern technologies promise faster travel and powerful new weapons.
China plans to launch a commercial hypersonic airliner by 2025. Their jets aim to reach speeds around Mach 5, cutting global flight times drastically. China also develops hypersonic missiles as part of a major defence push.
The US Air Force invests heavily in hypersonic weapons and aircraft. Programs like the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) are funded with billions, aiming to achieve high speeds and advanced manoeuvrability.
Russia boasts hypersonic missiles like the Kinzhal with speeds over Mach 10. Continuous investment supports both strategic and tactical hypersonic weapons, making Russia a key player in the hypersonic arms race.
India is expanding research into hypersonic technology for both military and civilian use. The country aims to demonstrate hypersonic flight capabilities with help from private and public sectors by 2025.
Though behind leaders, the UK invests in hypersonic missile technology and partners with the US. Their focus includes developing compact, fast weapons to enhance defence capabilities.