/5 countries dominating semiconductor production in 2025

Semiconductor chips power everything from smartphones to defence equipment. Taiwan, China, South Korea, the US, and Japan are instrumental in semiconductor production in 2025. Their innovation, scale, and investments shape the global technology landscape.
Taiwan dominates semiconductor foundry production through the giant TSMC, holding about 60 per cent of the global market. According to WorldPopulationReview 2024, their plants produce advanced chips under 5 nm tech that power AI, 5G, and supercomputers. Taiwan’s skilled workforce and cutting-edge manufacturing set the global pace.
China is expanding fast, with firms like SMIC growing capacity to meet domestic demand. With investments of billions and state-backed programmes promoting self-sufficiency, China now produces about 15 per cent of global semiconductors. The country focuses on next-generation chip technology to reduce reliance on imports.
South Korea’s companies Samsung and SK Hynix together supply over 30 per cent of global memory chips like DRAM and NAND. Their advanced manufacturing processes produce chips with sizes under 7 nm, crucial for mobile devices and data centres.
The US leads in chip design with companies like Intel and Qualcomm and invests heavily in new factories through the CHIPS Act. Although manufacturing currently represents about 10 per cent of the global share, it is set to grow significantly, strengthening the supply chain and reducing external dependencies.
Japan is essential in the semiconductor ecosystem, supplying vital materials and tools. Companies like Tokyo Electron dominate lithography machine manufacturing, while Renesas produces specialized chips. Japan’s material science and precision equipment underpin global chip manufacturing.