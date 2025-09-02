LOGIN
From Rohit Sharma to Muhammad Waseem, 5 captains with most sixes in T20 Internationals, no.5 will surprise you

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 18:13 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 18:20 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Muhammad Waseem, here's a look at the top five captains with most sixes in T20 Internationals. This list also includes Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch and Kendel Kadowaki Fleming.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 110 sixes
1 / 5
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 110 sixes

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, tops the list of captains with most sixes in T20 Internationals (110 sixes). Waseem enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 105 sixes
2 / 5
Rohit Sharma (IND) - 105 sixes

India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on the this list with 105 sixes in 35 T20I matches. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots make him a constant threat for bowlers in T20 cricket.

Eoin Morgan (ENG) - 86 sixes
3 / 5
Eoin Morgan (ENG) - 86 sixes

The former England captain, Eoin Morgan, is next on this list with 86 sixes in 34 T20 Internationals. He is regarded as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in cricket during his era.

Aaron Finch (AUS) - 82 sixes
4 / 5
Aaron Finch (AUS) - 82 sixes

Australian great, Aaron Finch, features next on this list with 82 sixes. Overall in T20Is, Finch played 103 matches and scored 3120 runs at an average of 34.28. His tally also includes two centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (Japan) - 79 sixes
5 / 5
Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (Japan) - 79 sixes

The rising star from Japan, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, ranked fifth on this list with 79 sixes in 39 T20I matches. So far, the Japanese captain has scored 1532 runs in T20Is at an average of 43.77.

