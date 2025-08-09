/From Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup (T20), check who tops list

Published: Aug 09, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 14:35 IST
From Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup (T20) history.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 13 wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup (T20) history. He has appeared in six T20 Asia Cup matches and took 13 wickets at a bowling average of 9.46. His record tally also includes one five-wicket haul.
Amjad Javed (UAE) - 12 wickets
The former UAE captain, Amjad Javed, features second on this list. He took 12 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 14.08. He was considered as one of the best bowlers in the UAE team.
Mohammad Naveed (UAE) - 11 wickets
Mohammad Naveed, known for his deadly yorkers, features third on this list. In seven Asia Cup matches, he took 11 wickets at a bowling average of 13.18 and economy of 5.24.
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 11 wickets
Afghanistan's star mystery spinner Rashid Khan is also a part of this list with 11 wickets in eight matches at a bowling average of 18.36.
Hardik Pandya (India) - 11 wickets
Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya features fifth on this list. In eight Asia Cup T20 matches, he took 11 wickets at a bowling average of 18.81 and economy of 7.01.