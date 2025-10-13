LOGIN
5 bowlers with most wickets in ODI cricket: 3 Pakistanis feature, no Indian makes cut

Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 14:20 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 14:20 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Shahid Afridi, meet the top five bowlers with the most wickets in ODI cricket. Surprisingly, no one from Australia, England, or India feature in this elite list.

(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka’s spin magician Muttiah Muralitharan tops the chart for most ODI wickets with 534 in 350 matches. His unplayable off-spin and clever variations made life tough for batters across eras.

(Photograph: AFP)

Wasim Akram

The Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram, claimed 502 wickets in 356 ODIs for Pakistan. Known for his deadly yorkers and late swing, he troubled top-order batters worldwide. With an economy under four and 23.52 average, Akram was pure class with the white ball.

(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis, the king of reverse swing, grabbed 416 wickets in just 262 ODIs. His toe-crushing yorkers and pace made him one of Pakistan’s most feared bowlers. With 13 five-wicket hauls, he was a genuine match-winner on any surface.

(Photograph: AFP)

Chaminda Vaas

Sri Lanka’s left-arm seamer Chaminda Vaas sits fourth with 400 ODI wickets. Known for his accuracy and movement with the new ball, Vaas could dismantle line-ups early. His 8 for 19 against Zimbabwe is still the best bowling figure in ODI history.

(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, known more for his explosive batting, also turned matches with the ball. The leg-spinner picked up 395 wickets in 398 ODIs with a sharp turn and quick arm action. His 7 for 12 against West Indies remains one of his best ODI spells.

