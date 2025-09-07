/Asia Cup: 5 bowlers with most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is, 2 Indians on top, check full list

From Umar Gul to Hardik Pandya, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is.
India's Hardik Pandya tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is. Against Pakistan in seven T20Is, Pandya took 13 wickets at a bowling average of 12.00.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is second on this list. In seven T20Is against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar took 11 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.26.
The former Pakistani pacer, Umar Gul, features third on this list with 11 wickets in six games against India in T20Is. Umar Gul was widely regarded as one of the best Pakistani pacers in international cricket during his era.
Another Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, is fourth on this list. In four T20Is against India, Shah took seven wickets at a bowling average of 16.57.
India's star left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, is next on this list with seven wickets in four T20 Internationals against Pakistan. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to his team during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.