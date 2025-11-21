LOGIN
5 bowlers with most wickets in IND vs SA ODIs: Only one Indian makes the cut

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 20:02 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 20:02 IST

From Lance Klusener to Dale Steyn, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. This list also includes Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald and Anil Kumble.

Shaun Pollock – 48 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Pollock – 48 wickets

Shaun Pollock leads the list with 48 wickets in India vs South Africa ODIs. His tight lines, economy of just over four, and one five-wicket haul made him a constant threat whenever he had the ball.

Allan Donald – 46 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Allan Donald – 46 wickets

Allan Donald took 46 wickets with pace and accuracy. He averaged just 21 and also grabbed a five-for. His spells often broke partnerships and kept India under pressure through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Anil Kumble – 46 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble – 46 wickets

Anil Kumble is India’s top wicket-taker in this fixture with 46 wickets. His control and consistency stood out. He averaged 32, kept things tight, and picked up two four-wicket hauls in crucial matches.

Dale Steyn – 34 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dale Steyn – 34 wickets

Dale Steyn picked 34 wickets with his usual pace and swing. He averaged 22 and delivered one five-for. His early breakthroughs often set the tone for South Africa in India vs South Africa ODIs.

Lance Klusener – 31 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lance Klusener – 31 wickets

Lance Klusener claimed 31 wickets with his sharp cutters and change of pace. He averaged 24 and took a five-wicket haul. His spells in the middle overs regularly shifted momentum in South Africa’s favour.

