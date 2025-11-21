/5 bowlers with most wickets in IND vs SA ODIs: Only one Indian makes the cut

From Lance Klusener to Dale Steyn, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. This list also includes Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald and Anil Kumble.
Shaun Pollock leads the list with 48 wickets in India vs South Africa ODIs. His tight lines, economy of just over four, and one five-wicket haul made him a constant threat whenever he had the ball.
Allan Donald took 46 wickets with pace and accuracy. He averaged just 21 and also grabbed a five-for. His spells often broke partnerships and kept India under pressure through the 1990s and early 2000s.
Anil Kumble is India’s top wicket-taker in this fixture with 46 wickets. His control and consistency stood out. He averaged 32, kept things tight, and picked up two four-wicket hauls in crucial matches.
Dale Steyn picked 34 wickets with his usual pace and swing. He averaged 22 and delivered one five-for. His early breakthroughs often set the tone for South Africa in India vs South Africa ODIs.
Lance Klusener claimed 31 wickets with his sharp cutters and change of pace. He averaged 24 and took a five-wicket haul. His spells in the middle overs regularly shifted momentum in South Africa’s favour.