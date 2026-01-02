/5 bowlers with most wickets in IND vs BAN ODIs: Mustafizur Rahman ranks second, check others

India vs Bangladesh ODIs have seen several standout bowling performances over the years. This list highlights the top five wicket-takers, matches played, wickets taken, and best bowling figures in the IND vs BAN rivalry.
Shakib Al Hasan has taken 29 wickets in 22 ODIs against India. His best bowling figures in the rivalry are 5/36, making him the highest wicket-taker in Ind vs Ban ODIs.
Mustafizur Rahman has picked up 26 wickets in 13 ODI matches against India. His best figures are 6/43, the best by a Bangladeshi bowler in this contest.
Mashrafe Mortaza claimed 23 wickets in 20 ODIs versus India. His best bowling figures of 4/38 highlight his ability to deliver key breakthroughs, especially with the new ball during crucial moments.
Mohammad Rafique played 14 ODI matches against India and picked up 18 wickets. The former left-arm spinner’s best figures of 3/35 reflect his control and effectiveness through long spells in middle overs.
Ajit Agarkar took 16 wickets in eight ODI matches against Bangladesh. His best bowling figures of 3/18 show his knack for early strikes and maintaining pressure in the opening overs.