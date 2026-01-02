LOGIN
5 bowlers with most wickets in IND vs BAN ODIs: Mustafizur Rahman ranks second, check others

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 21:55 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 21:55 IST

India vs Bangladesh ODIs have seen several standout bowling performances over the years. This list highlights the top five wicket-takers, matches played, wickets taken, and best bowling figures in the IND vs BAN rivalry.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan has taken 29 wickets in 22 ODIs against India. His best bowling figures in the rivalry are 5/36, making him the highest wicket-taker in Ind vs Ban ODIs.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Mustafizur Rahman has picked up 26 wickets in 13 ODI matches against India. His best figures are 6/43, the best by a Bangladeshi bowler in this contest.

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

Mashrafe Mortaza claimed 23 wickets in 20 ODIs versus India. His best bowling figures of 4/38 highlight his ability to deliver key breakthroughs, especially with the new ball during crucial moments.

Mohammad Rafique (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rafique (Bangladesh)

Mohammad Rafique played 14 ODI matches against India and picked up 18 wickets. The former left-arm spinner’s best figures of 3/35 reflect his control and effectiveness through long spells in middle overs.

Ajit Agarkar (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajit Agarkar (India)

Ajit Agarkar took 16 wickets in eight ODI matches against Bangladesh. His best bowling figures of 3/18 show his knack for early strikes and maintaining pressure in the opening overs.

