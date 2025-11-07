LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 bowlers with most test wickets in Ashes history: Anderson misses, check list here

5 bowlers with most test wickets in Ashes history: Anderson misses, check list here

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 18:58 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 18:58 IST

As the Ashes 2025-26 gets underway on Friday (Nov 21), let’s take a look at the five bowlers with the most Test wickets in Ashes history.

Shane Warne (Australia)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia)

The spin legend tops the Ashes wicket chart with 195 wickets in 36 matches. Warne’s best figures of 8/71 and 11 five-wicket hauls made him a nightmare for England’s batters across generations.

Glenn McGrath (Australia)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

McGrath’s accuracy and bounce earned him 157 wickets in just 30 Ashes Tests. With 10 five-wicket hauls and a best of 8/38, he was Australia’s go-to weapon in every crucial spell.

Stuart Broad (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Stuart Broad (England)

England’s pace ace Stuart Broad picked up 153 wickets in 40 Ashes matches. His fiery spells, including the iconic 8/15 at Trent Bridge, cemented his legacy as one of England’s greatest Ashes performers.

Hugh Trumble (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hugh Trumble (Australia)

A pioneer of spin bowling in early cricket, Trumble claimed 141 wickets in 31 Ashes Tests. Known for his consistency, he recorded nine five-wicket hauls and a best of 8/65 between 1890 and 1904.

Dennis Lillee (Australia)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dennis Lillee (Australia)

The fiery fast bowler took 128 wickets in 24 Ashes Tests. With seven five-wicket hauls and a best of 7/89, Lillee’s aggression and pace defined Australia’s dominance through the 1970s and early ’80s.

Trending Photo

Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed
5

Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed

Grammy Nominations 2025: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and more
5

Grammy Nominations 2025: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and more

From N95 to Surgical mask: Here are 5 best masks to tackle Delhi air pollution
5

From N95 to Surgical mask: Here are 5 best masks to tackle Delhi air pollution

10 most scenic train routes around the world
10

10 most scenic train routes around the world

How many coaches can a steam train engine pull?
10

How many coaches can a steam train engine pull?