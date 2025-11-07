/5 bowlers with most test wickets in Ashes history: Anderson misses, check list here

As the Ashes 2025-26 gets underway on Friday (Nov 21), let’s take a look at the five bowlers with the most Test wickets in Ashes history.
The spin legend tops the Ashes wicket chart with 195 wickets in 36 matches. Warne’s best figures of 8/71 and 11 five-wicket hauls made him a nightmare for England’s batters across generations.
McGrath’s accuracy and bounce earned him 157 wickets in just 30 Ashes Tests. With 10 five-wicket hauls and a best of 8/38, he was Australia’s go-to weapon in every crucial spell.
England’s pace ace Stuart Broad picked up 153 wickets in 40 Ashes matches. His fiery spells, including the iconic 8/15 at Trent Bridge, cemented his legacy as one of England’s greatest Ashes performers.
A pioneer of spin bowling in early cricket, Trumble claimed 141 wickets in 31 Ashes Tests. Known for his consistency, he recorded nine five-wicket hauls and a best of 8/65 between 1890 and 1904.
The fiery fast bowler took 128 wickets in 24 Ashes Tests. With seven five-wicket hauls and a best of 7/89, Lillee’s aggression and pace defined Australia’s dominance through the 1970s and early ’80s.