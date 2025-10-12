/From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 17:55 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 17:55 IST

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. This list also includes Blessing Muzarabani, Nathan Lyon and Jomel Warrican

Mohammed Siraj (India) - 36 wickets
Indian speedster, Mohammed Siraj, tops the list of bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. So far, Siraj has played eight matches and has taken 36 wickets at a bowling average of 26.75. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 36 wickets
Zimbabwe's star pacer, Blessing Muzarabani, is next on this list. In 2025, Muzarabani has played nine Test matches and picked up 36 wickets at a bowling average of 28.63.

He holds the record as the first Zimbabwean pace bowler to take seven wickets in a Test innings.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 29 wickets
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the top wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 29 wickets in seven Test matches at a bowling average of 17.24.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 24 wickets
Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list. In 2025, Lyon has played six Test matches and picked up 24 wickets at a bowling average of 24.04. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

Jomel Warrican (West Indies) - 23 wickets
West Indies' star spinner, Jomel Warrican, features fifth on this list. In 6 Test matches, he took 23 wickets at a bowling average of 18.34. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

