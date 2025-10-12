/From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. This list also includes Blessing Muzarabani, Nathan Lyon and Jomel Warrican
Indian speedster, Mohammed Siraj, tops the list of bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. So far, Siraj has played eight matches and has taken 36 wickets at a bowling average of 26.75. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
Zimbabwe's star pacer, Blessing Muzarabani, is next on this list. In 2025, Muzarabani has played nine Test matches and picked up 36 wickets at a bowling average of 28.63.
He holds the record as the first Zimbabwean pace bowler to take seven wickets in a Test innings.
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the top wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 29 wickets in seven Test matches at a bowling average of 17.24.
Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list. In 2025, Lyon has played six Test matches and picked up 24 wickets at a bowling average of 24.04. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
West Indies' star spinner, Jomel Warrican, features fifth on this list. In 6 Test matches, he took 23 wickets at a bowling average of 18.34. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.