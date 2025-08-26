From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets, cheack who tops the list

From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets. This list also includes Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20s. So far, in 487 matches, Rashid took 660 wickets at a bowling average of 18.51. His record tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and 17 four-wicket hauls.
West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo is next on this list with 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches at a bowling economy of 8.26.
He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the T20 cricket history.
Star Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder, Sunil Narine, features third on this list. In 557 matches, he took 590 wickets at a bowling average of 22.03.
He also excelled in various other T20 leagues, maintaining impressive economy rates across multiple tournaments.
The former Proteas spinner, Imran Tahir, is fourth highest wicket-taker in T20s with 554 wickets in 436 matches at a bowling average of 19.52.
He also holds the record as the second oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.
Ex-Bangladeshi skipper, Shakib-Al-Hasan, recently made headlines by becoming the fifth player to cross 500 wickets in T20 cricket.
Shakib has played 457 matches in T20 cricket and has taken 502 wickets at a bowling average of 21.43. He is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the international cricket.