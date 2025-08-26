From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets, cheack who tops the list

LOGIN
From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets. This list also includes Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 660 wickets
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 660 wickets

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20s. So far, in 487 matches, Rashid took 660 wickets at a bowling average of 18.51. His record tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and 17 four-wicket hauls.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 631 wickets
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 631 wickets

West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo is next on this list with 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches at a bowling economy of 8.26.

He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the T20 cricket history.

Sunil Narine (West Indies) - 590 wickets
Sunil Narine (West Indies) - 590 wickets

Star Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder, Sunil Narine, features third on this list. In 557 matches, he took 590 wickets at a bowling average of 22.03.

He also excelled in various other T20 leagues, maintaining impressive economy rates across multiple tournaments.

Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 554 wickets
Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 554 wickets

The former Proteas spinner, Imran Tahir, is fourth highest wicket-taker in T20s with 554 wickets in 436 matches at a bowling average of 19.52.

He also holds the record as the second oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 502 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 502 wickets

Ex-Bangladeshi skipper, Shakib-Al-Hasan, recently made headlines by becoming the fifth player to cross 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

Shakib has played 457 matches in T20 cricket and has taken 502 wickets at a bowling average of 21.43. He is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the international cricket.

