/From Mohammad Amir to Noor Ahmad, 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025

From Mohammad Amir to Noor Ahmad, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025. This list also includes Jason Holder, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf
West Indies' star all-rounder, Jason Holder, tops the list of bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025. So far, Holder has played 53 matches and has taken 75 wickets at a bowling average of 22.26. His tally also includes six four-wicket hauls.
Holder also holds the record for the most T20I wickets for the West Indies (87).
Noor Ahmad, known for his mystery spin bowling, is next on this list. In 2025, Noor has played 54 T20 matches and picked up 74 wickets at a bowling average of 20.74.
Pakistan's star pacer, Hasan Ali, features third on this list with 67 wickets in 32 T20 matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.
Mohammad Amir, known for his pace and swing bowling, features next on this list. In 2025, Amir has played 43 T20 matches and picked up 59 wickets at a bowling average of 21.33.
Additionally, he holds the record as the second Pakistani to cross the 400-wicket mark in T20s.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf is next on this list with 57 wickets in 36 T20 matches. Currently, Rauf is also the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20 Internationals (133 wickets).