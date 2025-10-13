/From Adil Rashid to Bernard Scholtz, 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025

From Adil Rashid to Bernard Scholtz, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. This list also includes Matt Henry, Shakeel Ahmed and Asitha Fernando
Namibian spinner, Bernard Scholtz, tops the list of bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. So far, Scholtz has played 11 matches and has taken 30 wickets at a bowling average of 10.33. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
England's star spinner, Adil Rashid, is next on this list. In 2025, Rashid has played 12 ODI matches and picked up 27 wickets at a bowling average of 20.74.
He also holds the record for England's highest wicket-taker among spin bowlers in both ODIs and T20Is.
Kiwis pacer Matt Henry is also among the top wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 24 wickets in nine ODI matches at a bowling average of 15.50.
Oman's Shakeel Ahmed is next on this list with 22 wickets in eight matches. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
Sri Lankan pacer, Asitha Fernando, features fifth on this list. In 2025, Fernando has played 10 ODI matches and picked up 22 wickets at a bowling average of 17.36.