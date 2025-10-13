LOGIN
From Adil Rashid to Bernard Scholtz, 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025

Published: Oct 13, 2025, 22:46 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 22:46 IST

From Adil Rashid to Bernard Scholtz, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. This list also includes Matt Henry, Shakeel Ahmed and Asitha Fernando

Bernard Scholtz (Namibia) - 30 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Bernard Scholtz (Namibia) - 30 wickets

Namibian spinner, Bernard Scholtz, tops the list of bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. So far, Scholtz has played 11 matches and has taken 30 wickets at a bowling average of 10.33. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

Adil Rashid (England) - 27 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Adil Rashid (England) - 27 wickets

England's star spinner, Adil Rashid, is next on this list. In 2025, Rashid has played 12 ODI matches and picked up 27 wickets at a bowling average of 20.74.

He also holds the record for England's highest wicket-taker among spin bowlers in both ODIs and T20Is.

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 24 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 24 wickets

Kiwis pacer Matt Henry is also among the top wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 24 wickets in nine ODI matches at a bowling average of 15.50.

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman) - 22 wickets
(Photograph: Oman Cricket)

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman) - 22 wickets

Oman's Shakeel Ahmed is next on this list with 22 wickets in eight matches. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka) - 22 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka) - 22 wickets

Sri Lankan pacer, Asitha Fernando, features fifth on this list. In 2025, Fernando has played 10 ODI matches and picked up 22 wickets at a bowling average of 17.36.

