From Mick Lewis to Wahab Riaz: Five bowlers with most expensive bowling spells in ODIs, no.5 will surprise you

From Mick Lewis to Wahab Riaz, here's a look at the five bowlers with most expensive bowling spells in ODI cricket history.
The record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in an ODI match belongs to Bas de Leede of the Netherlands. He gave away 115 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in the 2023 World Cup. His last over alone went for 28 runs.
During this match, Australian batter, Glenn Maxwell, smashed the fastest century (40 balls) in the World Cup history.
The former Australian bowler, Mick Lewis, features second on this list. He bowled 10 overs without taking a wicket and gave away 113 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.
This game between South Africa and Australia remains one of the most memorable ODIs ever, as South Africa chased down Australia’s 435-run total and makes it the highest successful run chase in ODI cricket history.
Adam Zampa, usually a reliable spinner for Australia, had a tough match against South Africa in 2023. He was hit for 113 runs in his 10 overs. Proteas batters, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller led the charge and hit him all over the ground in a high-scoring match at Centurion.
Former Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz, comes fourth on this list. During an ODI match against England in 2016, he gave away 110 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket.
England scored 444 runs for the loss of three wickets in that match (one of their highest ever ODI totals).
Afghanistan star mystery spinner Rashid khan also features on this list. He had a rare off day during a World Cup match against England in 2019. He gave away 110 runs in just 9 overs without taking a wicket (worst figures by any Afghan bowler in ODIs).