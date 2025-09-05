/5 bowlers with best bowling economy in T20I cricket: Ravichandran on the list but not from India

From Charlie to Sabaorish, meet the five bowlers with the best economy rates in T20I cricket. The list also features Frank Nsubuga, Alpesh Ramjani, and Mubeen Ali Baig.
Frank Nsubuga has been a key figure for Uganda in T20Is. With an economy rate of just 4.75, he is the most economical bowler in the format.
Moazzam Ali Baig has impressed for Malawi with an excellent economy rate of 4.77. In just 39 matches, he has taken 62 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.
Alpesh Ramjani is another Ugandan star with great control over his bowling. He holds an economy rate of 4.79 and has taken 93 wickets in 60 games.
Japan’s Sabaorish Ravichandran has quietly built a strong T20I record. He has an economy rate of 4.87 and 46 wickets to his name.
Charlie Rumistrzewicz has made a strong impact for Spain with his tight bowling. He keeps the runs down with an economy rate of 5.07 and has already taken 40 wickets in just 26 games.