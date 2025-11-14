LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 bowlers to fastest 200 Test wickets - Only 1 Indian makes the cut

5 bowlers to fastest 200 Test wickets: Only one Indian makes the cut, check who?

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 18:48 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 18:48 IST

In the history of Test cricket, there have been many bowlers who picked 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. Now, let's glance at the five bowlers who picked the fastest 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Yasir Shah
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah tops the list as the fastest to reach 200 Test wickets. He hit the mark in just 33 matches. His sharp leg-spin and control made him one of Pakistan’s biggest match-winners in the longer format.

Clarrie Grimmett
2 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia Commons)

Clarrie Grimmett

Clarrie Grimmett was Australia’s spin star from the early days of Test cricket. He needed only 36 matches to get 200 wickets. His clever leg-spin and flight troubled batters around the world through the 1920s and 30s.

Ravichandran Ashwin
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin reached 200 Test wickets in 37 matches, becoming India’s fastest to this milestone. His off-spin, variations and smart bowling plans made him one of the most reliable match-winners for India at home and overseas.

Dennis Lillee
4 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia Commons)

Dennis Lillee

Dennis Lillee was one of Australia’s greatest fast bowlers. He got to 200 Test wickets in 38 matches. His pace, aggression and never-give-up attitude made him a nightmare for batters during the 1970s and early 80s.

Waqar Younis
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis, the master of reverse swing, took only 38 matches to reach 200 Test wickets. His late swing at high speed made him one of Pakistan’s most dangerous fast bowlers in the 1990s.

Trending Photo

From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
7

From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season
7

3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season

What is Grap-2, 3 and 4? How does it help in reducing pollution in Delhi
7

What is Grap-2, 3 and 4? How does it help in reducing pollution in Delhi

Bihar Election Results: 7 key reasons voters rejected Tej Pratap Yadav as ‘Chhota Lalu’
8

Bihar Election Results: 7 key reasons voters rejected Tej Pratap Yadav as ‘Chhota Lalu’

What is an aptitude test and did the Bilaspur loco pilot fail it?
6

What is an aptitude test and did the Bilaspur loco pilot fail it?