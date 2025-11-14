5 bowlers to fastest 200 Test wickets: Only one Indian makes the cut, check who?

In the history of Test cricket, there have been many bowlers who picked 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. Now, let's glance at the five bowlers who picked the fastest 200 wickets in Test cricket.
Yasir Shah tops the list as the fastest to reach 200 Test wickets. He hit the mark in just 33 matches. His sharp leg-spin and control made him one of Pakistan’s biggest match-winners in the longer format.
Clarrie Grimmett was Australia’s spin star from the early days of Test cricket. He needed only 36 matches to get 200 wickets. His clever leg-spin and flight troubled batters around the world through the 1920s and 30s.
R Ashwin reached 200 Test wickets in 37 matches, becoming India’s fastest to this milestone. His off-spin, variations and smart bowling plans made him one of the most reliable match-winners for India at home and overseas.
Dennis Lillee was one of Australia’s greatest fast bowlers. He got to 200 Test wickets in 38 matches. His pace, aggression and never-give-up attitude made him a nightmare for batters during the 1970s and early 80s.
Waqar Younis, the master of reverse swing, took only 38 matches to reach 200 Test wickets. His late swing at high speed made him one of Pakistan’s most dangerous fast bowlers in the 1990s.