5 bowlers to fastest 100 ODI wickets: No Indian makes the cut

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 19:54 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 19:54 IST

Bowling in ODI cricket is all about pace, spin skill and consistency. Over the years, several bowlers have made their mark with record-breaking spells. Let’s glance at the five fastest to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

Nepal’s spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane became the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets, achieving the milestone in just 42 matches against Oman in Kirtipur in 2023.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan grabbed his 100th ODI wicket in only 44 matches. The Afghan star spinner reached the feat against the West Indies in Harare in 2018.

Bilal Khan (Oman)
(Photograph: X)

Bilal Khan (Oman)

Oman’s left-arm pacer Bilal Khan joined the elite list by taking 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches, reaching the mark against Namibia in Dundee in 2024.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s pace ace Shaheen Afridi completed 100 ODI wickets in 51 games during the World Cup clash against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2023.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc took 100 ODI wickets in just 52 matches, reaching the milestone against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in 2016.

