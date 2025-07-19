/From Muttiah Muralitharan to Malcolm Marshall: 5 bowlers fastest to take 300 wickets in Test cricket

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Malcolm Marshall, here's a look at top five bowlers fastest to take 300 wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Dennis Lillee and Richard Hadlee.
The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 300 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 54 Test matches.
The veteran Australian pacer, Dennis Lillee took 56 Test matches to complete his 300 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 355 wickets in 70 matches.
Muttiah Muralitharan, known as one of the best spinners in the cricket history needed 58 Test matches to be part of the elite list. He is the highest wicket taker in the Test cricket history with 800 wickets.
The former Kiwis star pacer, Richard Hadlee features next on this list. He scalped his 300th wicket while playing in his 61th match.
Former West Indies great, Malcolm Marshall is also a part of this elite club. He took 61 Test matches to complete his 300 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for West Indies in the cricket history.