From Lasith Malinga to Waqar Younis: 5 bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 17:41 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 17:41 IST

From Lasith Malinga to Waqar Younis, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to take 300 wickets in ODIs.

Brett Lee (Australia) - 171 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Brett Lee (Australia) - 171 matches

The former Australian bowler, Brett Lee tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 300 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 171 matches.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 186 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 186 matches

Waqar Younis, known as one of the best pacers in cricket history, comes second on this list. The former Pakistani pacer took 186 matches to complete his 300 wickets in ODIs.

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 200 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 200 matches

The Australian veteran, Glenn McGrath, comes third on this elite list, taking 200 matches to achieve 300 ODI wickets milestone.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 202 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 202 matches

Muttiah Muralitharan, perhaps the best spinner in cricket history, took 202 matches to become part of this elite list.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 203 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 203 matches

The former Sri Lankan pacer comes fifth on this list. Malinga took 203 matches to complete his 300 wickets in One Day Internationals.

From Lasith Malinga to Waqar Younis: 5 bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets
