/From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets. This list also includes Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath
Muttiah Muralitharan, known as one of the best spinners in the cricket history, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 400 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 72 Test matches.
He is the highest wicket taker in the Test cricket history with 800 wickets.
The veteran Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin took 77 matches to complete his 400 wickets in Tests. He ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 matches.
The former Kiwis star pacer, Richard Hadlee features next on this list. He scalped his 400th Test wicket while playing in his 80th match.
Former Proteas great, Dale Steyn is also a part of this elite club. He took 80 matches to complete his 400 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for South Africa in the cricket history.
Former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner, Rangana Herath, features fifth on this list. He took 84 matches to complete his 400 wickets in Tests.