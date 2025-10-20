LOGIN
From Glenn McGrath to Wasim Akram, 5 bowlers fastest to 350 wickets in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 20, 2025, 16:38 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 17:39 IST

From Glenn McGrath to Wasim Akram, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 350 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Brett Lee, Waqar Younis and Muttiah Muralitharan

Brett Lee (Australia) - 202 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brett Lee (Australia) - 202 matches

Brett Lee, known for his bouncers and pace bowling, tops the list of bowlers fastest to 350 wickets in ODIs. He took 202 matches to achieve this milestone.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 218 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 218 matches

Former Pakistani pacer, Waqar Younis, also features on this elite list of bowlers fastest to 350 wickets in ODIs. Having taken 218 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 229 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 229 matches

Former Sri Lankan mystery spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, features third on this list. He took 229 matches to complete his 350 wickets in ODIs. He achieved this milestone during a match against Australia in Colombo (2004).

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 233 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 233 matches

Former Australian great, Glenn McGrath, is next on the list for quickest to 350 wickets in ODIs. The former pacer took 233 matches to reach the milestone, sitting third on the list.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 244 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 244 matches

Wasim Akram, also known as ‘Sultan of Swing’, is next on this list. The former Pakistani pacer took 244 matches to complete his 350 wickets in One Days Internationals. He achieved this milestone during a match against South Africa at East London in 1998.

He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the international cricket history.

