/From Lasith Malinga to Wanindu Hasaranga, 5 bowlers fastest to 300 T20 wickets

From Lasith Malinga to Wanindu Hasaranga, here is a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 300 T20 wickets. This list also includes Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan and Mustafizur Rahman.
Wanindu Hasaranga, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 300 T20 wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 208 matches.
The Australian pacer, Andrew Tye, comes second on this list. He took 211 matches to complete his 300 wickets in T20s.
He is also the top Australian pacer with most wickets in T20s (342 wickets).
Afghanistan's star mystery spinner, Rashid Khan, features next on this list. He achieved his 300 T20 wickets in just 213 matches. He is widely considered as one of the best spinners in international cricket.
The former Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, completed his 300 wickets in T20s in just 222 matches. Known for his deadly yorkers and unique bowling style, Malinga was considered as one of the most dangerous pacers during his era.
Bangladesh's pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, is fifth on the list of bowlers fastest to take 300 T20 wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 243 matches. He is also the second highest wicket taker for Bangladesh in T20Is (142 wickets).