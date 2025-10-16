/From Dale Steyn to Allan Donald, 5 bowlers fastest to 250 Test wickets

From Dale Steyn to Allan Donald, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 250 wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Dennis Lillee and Waqar Younis
The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 250 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 45 Test matches.
The veteran Australian pacer, Dennis Lillee took 48 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 355 wickets in 70 matches.
Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, is third on this list. The former South African pacer scalped his 250th wicket while playing in his 49th Test match.
Former Proteas great, Allan Donald is also a part of this elite club. He took 50 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests. He was one of the best Test bowlers for South Africa in the cricket history.
Waqar Younis, the king of reverse swing, features fifth on this list. He took 51 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests.