LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Dale Steyn to Allan Donald, 5 bowlers fastest to 250 Test wickets

From Dale Steyn to Allan Donald, 5 bowlers fastest to 250 Test wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 16:29 IST

From Dale Steyn to Allan Donald, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 250 wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Dennis Lillee and Waqar Younis

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 45 Test matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 45 Test matches

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 250 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 45 Test matches.

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 48 Test matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 48 Test matches

The veteran Australian pacer, Dennis Lillee took 48 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 355 wickets in 70 matches.

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 49 Test matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 49 Test matches

Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, is third on this list. The former South African pacer scalped his 250th wicket while playing in his 49th Test match.

Allan Donald (South Africa) - 50 Test matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Allan Donald (South Africa) - 50 Test matches

Former Proteas great, Allan Donald is also a part of this elite club. He took 50 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests. He was one of the best Test bowlers for South Africa in the cricket history.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 51 Test matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 51 Test matches

Waqar Younis, the king of reverse swing, features fifth on this list. He took 51 matches to complete his 250 wickets in Tests.

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets