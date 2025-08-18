/From Brett Lee to Mohammed Shami, 5 bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

From Brett Lee to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Mitchell Starc, Saqlain Mushtaq and Trent Boult.
Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc tops the list of bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs. He took 102 matches to achieve this milestone.
Former Pakistani mystery spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, also features on this elite list of bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs. Having taken 104 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.
Mohammed Shami, known for his deadly yorkers, features next on this list. He took 104 matches to complete his 200 wickets in ODIs. He achieved this milestone during a match against Bangladesh in Dubai during Champions Trophy 2025.
Former Kiwis wicket-taking machine, Trent Boult, is next on the list for quickest to 200 wickets in ODIs. The star Kiwis pacer took 107 matches to reach the milestone, sitting third on the list.
Brett Lee, known for his bouncers and pace bowling, is next on this list. The former Australian pacer took 112 matches to complete his 200 wickets in One Days Internationals. He achieved this milestone during a match against England at The Oval in 2005.
He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the international cricket history.