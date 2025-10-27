LOGIN
From Mitchell Starc to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs

Published: Oct 27, 2025, 18:52 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 18:54 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 77 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc tops the list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. He took 77 matches to achieve this milestone.

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) - 78 matches
(Photograph: Others)

The former Pakistani spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, also features on this elite list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. Having taken 78 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 80 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. He took 80 matches to complete his 150 wickets in ODIs. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2022.

Mohammed Shami (India) - 80 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fourth on this elite list, taking 80 matches to achieve 150 ODI wickets milestone.

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 81 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Kiwis wicket-taking machine, Trent Boult, is next on the list for quickest to 150 wickets in ODIs. The star Kiwis pacer took 81 matches to reach the milestone, sitting fifth on the list.

