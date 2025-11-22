/From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga tops the list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 105 matches.
Indian pacer Harshal Patel is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 117 matches.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in 2025.
Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin bowling, is third on this list, taking 118 matches to achieve this milestone.
GT's star spinner Rashid Khan is the fourth quickest to reach 150 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 122 matches.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, is next on this list. He took 124 matches to achieve 150 wickets in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in 2024.