LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 23:37 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 23:37 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal

Lasith Malinga - 105 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga - 105 matches

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga tops the list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 105 matches.

Harshal Patel - 117 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harshal Patel - 117 matches

Indian pacer Harshal Patel is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 117 matches.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 118 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 118 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin bowling, is third on this list, taking 118 matches to achieve this milestone.

Rashid Khan - 122 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan - 122 matches

GT's star spinner Rashid Khan is the fourth quickest to reach 150 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 122 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah - 124 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 124 matches

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, is next on this list. He took 124 matches to achieve 150 wickets in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Trending Photo

'I don't worship Donald Trump' to 'won't be bullied': 5 EXPLOSIVE statements by MTG against US president before MAGA fallout
7

'I don't worship Donald Trump' to 'won't be bullied': 5 EXPLOSIVE statements by MTG against US president before MAGA fallout

From Meloni to 'Tulsi bhai': PM Modi’s high-powered G20 diplomacy IN PICTURES
7

From Meloni to 'Tulsi bhai': PM Modi’s high-powered G20 diplomacy IN PICTURES

5 fastest hundreds in Ashes: Travis Head jumps to second spot, who’s no. 1?
5

5 fastest hundreds in Ashes: Travis Head jumps to second spot, who’s no. 1?

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop
6

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop