From Haris Rauf to Wanindu Hasaranga, 5 bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is - No.4 will surprise you

From Haris Rauf to Wanindu Hasaranga, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.
Afghanistan's star mystery spinner Rashid Khan tops the list of bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is. He took 53 matches to achieve this milestone.
Former Delhi Capitals all-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane also features on the elite list of fastest 100 wickets in T20Is. Having taken 54 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.
Sri Lankan wicket-taking machine, Wanindu Hasaranga, is next on the list for quickest to 100 wickets in T20Is. The Sri Lankan spinner took 63 matches to reach the milestone, sitting third on the list.
Bahrain's pacer Muhammad Rizwan Butt comes fourth on this list. He took 66 matches to complete his 100 wickets in T20Is. He achieved this millstone during a T20I match against Malawi in July 2025.
Haris Rauf, known for his deadly pace and bounce, features next on this elite list. The Pakistani pacer took 71 matches to complete his 100 wickets in T20Is.