/From George Lohmann to Clarrie Grimmett, 5 bowlers fastest to 100 Test wickets

From George Lohmann to Clarrie Grimmett, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 100 Test wickets. This list also includes Charlie Turner, Sydney Barnes and Yasir Shah
The former England pacer, George Lohmann, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 100 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 16 Test matches.
The veteran Australian pacer, Charlie Turner, took 17 Test matches to complete his 100 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 101 wickets in 17 matches.
The former England star pacer, Sydney Barnes, features next on this list. He scalped his 100th Test wicket while playing in his 17th match.
Former Australian great, Clarrie Grimmett, is also a part of this elite club. He took 17 matches to complete his 100 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best bowlers for Australia in the Test cricket history.
Yasir Shah, known for his mystery spin bowling, took 17 Test matches to complete his 100 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 244 wickets in 48 Test matches.