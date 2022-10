Known for her deceptively simple novels that are based on her personal experience of class and gender, French author Annie Ernaux, 82, won Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday. Her books, which are usually popular for being short, stern and stoical, offer a subtle yet insightful window into the social life of modern France.

Ernaux has authored more than 20 books so far. Her work has been used as school texts in France for decades now. Check out some of her best pieces here!