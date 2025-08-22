/5 biggest win margins in Asia Cup history for India (by runs)

Here is a look at the five biggest victories for India in the Asia Cup 2025 as we build up for the upcoming continental showpiece. The list features wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong, with the latter being the biggest in India’s Asia Cup history.
India’s biggest win in the Asia Cup history came in June 2008, when they played against Hong Kong. After Suresh Raina (101) and MS Dhoni’s (109) tons, India scored 374/4 before Hong Kong were bowled out for 118.
India’s biggest win in the Asia Cup against Pakistan came in 2023 when they beat the arch-rivals by 228 runs in Colombo. Centuries from KL Rahul (111) and Virat Kohli (122) helped India post 356/2 before Pakistan were bowled out for 128.
Led Sourav Ganguly, India, posted 260/6 against the UAE in 2004 before bowling them out for 144. Rahul Dravid scored 104 in that match as India registered a 116-run win against the UAE in Dambulla.
In 2010, India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in Dambulla, which is the team’s fourth biggest win in Asia Cup history. India scored 268/6 in their 50 overs before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 187 runs.
In the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, when India were the winners, the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 54 runs in Sharjah. Batting first, India had posted 188/4 in 46 overs before Pakistan were bowled out for 134 runs.