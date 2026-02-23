/5 biggest losses for India in T20 WC history: Ahmedabad blunder leads chart

Team India suffered its biggest defeat by runs in the T20 World Cup after failing to chase 188 against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Let’s check out India’s five biggest losses by runs in the competition’s history.
Having topped the group stage with four successive wins, the tournament’s co-host failed to get going in the run chase, crumbling under pressure and conceding their first loss in the ICC white-ball events since the 2023 ODI World Cup loss. India lost to South Africa by 76 runs.
Chasing 185 against Australia, India fell shy of the target by 49 runs - their second biggest margin of defeat by runs in the T20 World Cups. While most of the batters failed to find rhythm on a bouncy Bridgetown track, Rohit Sharma starred with a gritty fifty.
Against New Zealand in the tournament opener in 2016, India suffered a shocking 47-run defeat on a rank turner in Nagpur, folding on 79, which is also India’s lowest team total in the T20 World Cups, while chasing a mere 127.
Chasing 170 against the host nation in the 2010 edition, India failed to cross the winning line, losing the tight contest by 14 runs in Bridgetown. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were India’s highest run-getters.
India has lost to South Africa in the T20 World Cups thrice, starting from the 2009 edition in England, when the Proteas first beat the high-flying Indian team by 12 runs. Chasing a modest 131, India could manage 118 for eight, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 28-ball 29.