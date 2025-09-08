/5 biggest defeats in ODI history, South Africa lead unwanted list

Here is a look at the five biggest defeats in the ODI format after South Africa suffered a massive 342-run defeat at the hands of England on Sunday. The list also features Sri Lanka, the USA and the Netherlands on the unwanted list.
England, batting first, put up a massive total (crossing 450+ runs). Their top order, led by explosive hitting, made South Africa chase a near-impossible target. South Africa, in reply, collapsed under scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for a very low score, handing England a record-breaking 342-run victory. This win surpassed India’s 317-run triumph over Sri Lanka in 2023.
India dominated with a mammoth 390/5, as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma dazzled the crowd. Sri Lanka never stood a chance; Mohammad Siraj tore through their lineup with a dazzling 6-wicket spell, bowling them out for just 73. India’s 317-run demolition set an ODI victory record, later surpassed by England in 2025.
Batting first, Australia hammered 399/8, with Glenn Maxwell smashing a record-fastest World Cup century (40 balls). The Netherlands folded for 90 runs. The 309-run margin became the biggest-ever in World Cup history in 2023.
Zimbabwe once bowled out the USA for a paltry total after scoring heavily in a lesser-known ODI match. While this contest didn’t attract as much attention as India's or Australia’s famous wins, the 304-run gap is nonetheless among the largest in ODI cricket overall.
India unleashed batting fireworks at Wankhede, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stealing the show. Sri Lanka faltered under the relentless assault, collapsing inside 25 overs. The 302-run drubbing marked Sri Lanka’s heaviest World Cup defeat and India’s greatest margin in tournament history.