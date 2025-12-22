/5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

The 2025 tennis season delivered unforgettable matches, thrilling comebacks, and historic moments, with top players shining across Grand Slams and making the year one of the most exciting in tennis history.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced an unforgettable Roland Garros final that lasted over five hours. After saving three championship points, Alcaraz fought back from two sets down and won in a thrilling fifth-set tiebreak.
Novak Djokovic showed his experience at Wimbledon by beating young Flavio Cobolli in four tough sets. After losing the first set, Djokovic raised his level, absorbed the pressure, and found his best tennis to reach another semi-final.
Novak Djokovic turned back the clock against Carlos Alcaraz in a high-quality Australian Open quarter-final. After dropping the first set, Djokovic controlled the match with smart shot-making and physical strength to seal a memorable win.
Emma Raducanu pushed world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic night match at Wimbledon. Raducanu played fearless tennis, leading in both sets, but Sabalenka held her nerve in key moments to win a close and entertaining battle.
History was made at the US Open as Alex Eala stunned Clara Tauson in a thrilling three-set match. The young Filipino showed great courage under pressure to become the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam main-draw match.