LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 20:42 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 20:42 IST

The 2025 tennis season delivered unforgettable matches, thrilling comebacks, and historic moments, with top players shining across Grand Slams and making the year one of the most exciting in tennis history.

Alcaraz vs Sinner – French Open Final
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alcaraz vs Sinner – French Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced an unforgettable Roland Garros final that lasted over five hours. After saving three championship points, Alcaraz fought back from two sets down and won in a thrilling fifth-set tiebreak.

Djokovic vs Cobolli – Wimbledon Quarter-final
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Djokovic vs Cobolli – Wimbledon Quarter-final

Novak Djokovic showed his experience at Wimbledon by beating young Flavio Cobolli in four tough sets. After losing the first set, Djokovic raised his level, absorbed the pressure, and found his best tennis to reach another semi-final.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz – Australian Open Quarter-final
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Djokovic vs Alcaraz – Australian Open Quarter-final

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock against Carlos Alcaraz in a high-quality Australian Open quarter-final. After dropping the first set, Djokovic controlled the match with smart shot-making and physical strength to seal a memorable win.

Raducanu vs Sabalenka – Wimbledon Third Round
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Raducanu vs Sabalenka – Wimbledon Third Round

Emma Raducanu pushed world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic night match at Wimbledon. Raducanu played fearless tennis, leading in both sets, but Sabalenka held her nerve in key moments to win a close and entertaining battle.

Alex Eala vs Clara Tauson – US Open First Round
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alex Eala vs Clara Tauson – US Open First Round

History was made at the US Open as Alex Eala stunned Clara Tauson in a thrilling three-set match. The young Filipino showed great courage under pressure to become the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam main-draw match.

Trending Photo

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner
5

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation
6

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025
5

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin
10

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island
10

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island