/From Chris Gayle to Rajat Patidar, 5 best replacement players in IPL history

From Chris Gayle to Rajat Patidar, here's a look at the top five best replacement players in IPL history. This list also includes Phil Salt, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Anrich Nortje.
RCB brought in Chris Gayle as a replacement for Dirk Nannes during the 2011 season and the West Indies great went on to make a massive impact, winning the Orange Cap for the Bengaluru-based franchise. He amassed 608 runs in just 12 matches at an average of 67.55.
South African pacer Anrich Nortje was brought in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Chris Woakes for IPL 2020 and he claimed 22 wickets in 16 matches, playing a key role in helping DC reach their first-ever final.
Rajat Patidar was picked up by RCB as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia in 2022 and went on to score 333 runs in eight matches, including a century in the Eliminator against LSG.
KKR brought in Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy for IPL 2024 and the England wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in their title-winning campaign, scoring 435 runs in 12 matches.
Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was signed by DC as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi in 2024 and he made a strong impact by scoring 330 runs in nine matches at a blistering strike rate of 234.04.