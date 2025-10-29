/5 best business book in 2025 written by Indian authors

Published: Oct 29, 2025, 15:56 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 15:56 IST
The following selection highlights the finest business books of 2025, each providing valuable perspectives for entrepreneurs, professionals and scholars seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of global commerce.
1 / 5
1. Radical Doubt By: Bidhan Parmar
In Radical Doubt, Dr. Bidhan Parmar presents a compelling re-evaluation of decision-making by transforming doubt from a paralysing emotion into a strategic asset. Drawing on neuroscience, psychology and moral philosophy, Parmar builds a scientific case for embracing uncertainty as a path to clarity and innovation. His framework equips leaders to move beyond binary thinking and cultivate flexible, evidence-based judgement. What distinguishes this work is its balance of intellectual rigour and practical relevance, offering actionable insights for anyone navigating complex professional or ethical dilemmas. Through lucid prose and real-world examples, Radical Doubt redefines leadership confidence as the ability to harness doubt and use it as a catalyst for better decisions.
2 / 5
2. 13 Steps to Bloody Good Sales by Ashwin Sanghi, Anand Prakash and Rohit Goel
13 Steps to Bloody Good Sales is a sharp, witty and accessible guide to mastering one of life’s most essential yet underrated skills. Written by bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi along with sales experts Anand Prakash and Rohit Goel, the book distils decades of experience into thirteen clear and practical lessons. The authors show that sales is not limited to corporate settings but is a part of daily interactions, from pitching ideas to influencing decisions. With humour and clarity, the book removes jargon and presents sales as a craft built on empathy, communication and strategic thinking. Suitable for entrepreneurs, professionals and anyone seeking to improve persuasion skills, this engaging guide proves that great salespeople are made through learning and practice.
3 / 5
3. Pivot: Between the two Options, Choose the third By Harit Nagpal
In Pivot, Harit Nagpal, CEO of Tata Play, offers a concise and thought-provoking exploration of purpose, growth and decision-making in both life and work. Told through the story of Neel, an ordinary young man navigating studies, career choices and success, the book captures the subtle moments that shape one’s personal and professional evolution. Nagpal’s narrative is simple yet insightful, using relatable experiences to pose powerful questions about direction, comfort and ambition. At its core lies the transformative idea of asking “So?”, a tool for challenging assumptions and unlocking unconventional paths. Blending storytelling with corporate wisdom, Pivot serves as an inspiring reflection on how small shifts in thinking can lead to meaningful and lasting change.
4 / 5
4. The CEO Mindset By: Shiv Shivakumar
In The CEO Mindset, veteran business leader Shiv Shivakumar distils decades of leadership experience into a thoughtful and engaging exploration of what truly defines success at the top. Drawing from his tenure at Nokia, PepsiCo and the Aditya Birla Group, Shiv moves beyond management theory to reveal how habits, mental models and disciplined thinking sustain leaders in complex, high-stakes environments. The book offers sharp insights into resilience, adaptability and the importance of continuous learning, while remaining refreshingly human in tone. Through practical reflections and relatable anecdotes, Shiv encourages readers to see leadership not as a title but as a mindset shaped by daily choices. The CEO Mindset is both an inspiring handbook for aspiring leaders and a timely reminder that great leadership begins with self-mastery and thoughtful decision-making.
5 / 5
5. Rollercoaster of Hope: The Turnaround story of Imagicaa By Dhimat Bakshi and Mayuresh Kore
Rollercoaster of Hope is an inspiring account of resilience, determination and strategic problem-solving in the face of corporate crisis. Written by Imagicaa’s CEO Dhimant Bakshi and CFO Mayuresh Kore, the book offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at how India’s most loved theme park was rescued from financial collapse. Through vivid storytelling, the authors describe their tireless efforts to confront insolvency, negotiate with lenders, secure funding and rebuild morale within the organisation. The narrative blends business insight with deeply human experiences, showing how perseverance and optimism can transform even the bleakest situations. Both a business lesson and a story of grit, Rollercoaster of Hope is a must-read for entrepreneurs, leaders and anyone who believes in the power of hope during times of uncertainty.