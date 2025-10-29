/5 best business book in 2025 written by Indian authors

Rollercoaster of Hope is an inspiring account of resilience, determination and strategic problem-solving in the face of corporate crisis. Written by Imagicaa’s CEO Dhimant Bakshi and CFO Mayuresh Kore, the book offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at how India’s most loved theme park was rescued from financial collapse. Through vivid storytelling, the authors describe their tireless efforts to confront insolvency, negotiate with lenders, secure funding and rebuild morale within the organisation. The narrative blends business insight with deeply human experiences, showing how perseverance and optimism can transform even the bleakest situations. Both a business lesson and a story of grit, Rollercoaster of Hope is a must-read for entrepreneurs, leaders and anyone who believes in the power of hope during times of uncertainty.