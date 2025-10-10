/5 batters with most Test hundreds before turning 24: Only two Indians make the cut

From Sir Don Bradman to Alastair Cook, meet the five players with the most Test hundreds before turning 24. These batters made their mark on the international stage at a very young age.
The Australian legend Don Bradman scored 12 Test centuries before turning 24. His incredible consistency and dominance with the bat made him the benchmark for generations of cricketers.
India’s batting genius and ‘God of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar, smashed 11 Test centuries before 24. His technique, balance, and hunger for runs made him one of the greatest to ever play the game.
The West Indies' all-rounder Garfield Sobers scored 9 Test hundreds before turning 24. Known for his elegant stroke play, Sobers could change the course of a match with ease.
The former England captain Alastair Cook scored 7 centuries before 24. Calm, patient, and rock-solid, Cook built his innings with classic opening temperament and shot selection.
India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit seven Test centuries before 24. His fearless batting and hunger for big scores have made him one of the brightest young stars in world cricket.