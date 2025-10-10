LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 batters with most Test hundreds before turning 24: Only two Indians make the cut

5 batters with most Test hundreds before turning 24: Only two Indians make the cut

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 20:59 IST

From Sir Don Bradman to Alastair Cook, meet the five players with the most Test hundreds before turning 24. These batters made their mark on the international stage at a very young age.

Don Bradman
1 / 5
(Photograph: Britannica)

Don Bradman

The Australian legend Don Bradman scored 12 Test centuries before turning 24. His incredible consistency and dominance with the bat made him the benchmark for generations of cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

India’s batting genius and ‘God of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar, smashed 11 Test centuries before 24. His technique, balance, and hunger for runs made him one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Garfield Sobers
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/Twitter)

Garfield Sobers

The West Indies' all-rounder Garfield Sobers scored 9 Test hundreds before turning 24. Known for his elegant stroke play, Sobers could change the course of a match with ease.

Alastair Cook
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alastair Cook

The former England captain Alastair Cook scored 7 centuries before 24. Calm, patient, and rock-solid, Cook built his innings with classic opening temperament and shot selection.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit seven Test centuries before 24. His fearless batting and hunger for big scores have made him one of the brightest young stars in world cricket.

Trending Photo

From Harry Brook to Steve Smith, top 5 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2025
5

From Harry Brook to Steve Smith, top 5 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2025

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: How rich is he?
5

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: How rich is he?

Before Mirai release on OTT: Watch these 5 Teja Sajja movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more
6

Before Mirai release on OTT: Watch these 5 Teja Sajja movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

5 batters with most Test hundreds before turning 24: Only two Indians make the cut
5

5 batters with most Test hundreds before turning 24: Only two Indians make the cut

5 Indian left-handed openers with most Test hundreds: Jaiswal not at top, check who is
5

5 Indian left-handed openers with most Test hundreds: Jaiswal not at top, check who is