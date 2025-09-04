/From Tim Southee to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters with most sixes in Test cricket

From Tim Southee to Brendon McCullum, here's a look at the top five batters with the most sixes in Test cricket.
England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, tops the list of batters with the most sixes in Test cricket. In 115 Tests, Stokes has scored 7032 runs at an average of 35.69. His tally also includes 136 sixes and 810 fours.
Former Kiwis attacking opener, Brendon McCullum, features second on this list with 107 sixes. Overall, in 101 Tests, McCullum scored 6453 runs at an average of 38.64.
Adam Gilchrist, known as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time, features third on this list with 100 sixes. During his Test career, he played 96 matches and scored 5570 runs at an average of 47.60.
Former Kiwi bowler Tim Southee features next on this list with 98 sixes in 107 Test matches. Southee scored 2245 runs at an average of 15.48 and is the only bowler on this top-five list.
Chris Gayle, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 98 sixes in 103 Test matches. He is widely regarded as one of the most lethal batters in international cricket.