/From Shreyas Iyer to Manish Pandey, 5 batters with most sixes in Ranji Trophy

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 18:06 IST

From Shreyas Iyer to Manish Pandey, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in Ranji Trophy. This list also includes Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra and Naman Ojha

1 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Saurashtra's star batter, Sheldon Jackson, leads the six-hitting charts for cricketers in Ranji Trophy with 141 sixes and counting in 98 matches. His effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers.

2 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Paras Dogra, known for his hard-hitting batting, features second on this list with 111 sixes. Overall in Ranji Trophy, Dogra has played 95 matches and scored 7,212 runs at an average of 53.02. His tally also includes 27 centuries.

3 / 5
(Photograph: RCA)

The former Indian cricketer, Naman Ojha, is next on this list. In 66 Ranji Trophy matches, Ojha scored 4,887 runs at an average of 45.25. His tally also includes 98 sixes.

4 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

India star batter, Shreyas Iyer, is next on this list with 96 sixes in 46 Ranji Trophy matches. He often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order.

5 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Manish Pandey, known for his stylish batting, features fifth on this list with 95 sixes in 74 matches. His tally also includes 15 centuries and 19 half-centuries.

