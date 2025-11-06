LOGIN
From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, 5 batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 12:27 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 12:27 IST

From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League. This list also includes Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Elyse Villani

Beth Mooney - 5,051 runs
(Photograph: X/WBBL)

Beth Mooney - 5,051 runs

The star Australian keeper-batter, Beth Mooney, tops the list of batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League. In 142 matches, Mooney has scored 5,051 runs at an average of 46.33.

Ellyse Perry - 4,689 runs
(Photograph: X)

Ellyse Perry - 4,689 runs

Sydney Sixers' batting stalwart Ellyse Perry is next on this list with 4,689 runs in 134 WBBL matches. Her tally also includes two centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Sophie Devine - 3,960 runs
(Photograph: X)

Sophie Devine - 3,960 runs

The Kiwis all-rounder, Sophie Devine, features third on this list. In 130 WBBL matches, Devine has scored 3,960 runs at an average of 36.00. Her tally also includes four centuries.

Elyse Villani - 3,695 runs
(Photograph: X/Weber Women's Big Bash League)

Elyse Villani - 3,695 runs

The former Australian player, Elyse Villani, is fourth on this list with 3,695 runs in 138 Women's Big Bash League matches. Her tally also includes 25 half-centuries and a century.

Meg Lanning - 3,167 runs
(Photograph: Cricket Australia)

Meg Lanning - 3,167 runs

The former Australian captain, Meg Lanning, features fifth on this list. In her WBBL career, she has played 98 matches and scored 3,167 runs at an average of 38.62.

