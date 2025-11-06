/From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, 5 batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League

From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League. This list also includes Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Elyse Villani
The star Australian keeper-batter, Beth Mooney, tops the list of batters with most runs in Women's Big Bash League. In 142 matches, Mooney has scored 5,051 runs at an average of 46.33.
Sydney Sixers' batting stalwart Ellyse Perry is next on this list with 4,689 runs in 134 WBBL matches. Her tally also includes two centuries and 32 half-centuries.
The Kiwis all-rounder, Sophie Devine, features third on this list. In 130 WBBL matches, Devine has scored 3,960 runs at an average of 36.00. Her tally also includes four centuries.
The former Australian player, Elyse Villani, is fourth on this list with 3,695 runs in 138 Women's Big Bash League matches. Her tally also includes 25 half-centuries and a century.
The former Australian captain, Meg Lanning, features fifth on this list. In her WBBL career, she has played 98 matches and scored 3,167 runs at an average of 38.62.