/From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODI)

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODI) history. This list also includes Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma and Mushfiqur Rahim.
The former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, tops the list of batters with most runs in ODI Asia Cup. In 25 matches, he scored 1220 runs at an average of 53.04. His record tally also includes six centuries and three half-centuries.
Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most stylish batters from Sri Lanka and features next on this list. In his ODI career in the continental tournament, he played 24 matches and scored 1075 runs at an average of 48.86.
During his era, he was considered as one of the greatest batters in the world cricket.
The god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is next on this list with 971 runs in 23 ODI Asia Cup matches at an average of 51.10. His tally also incudes two centuries and seven half-centuries.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, with 939 runs in 28 Asia Cup matches features fourth on this list.
He needs 61 more runs to complete his 1000-run mark in ODI Asia Cup.
The former Bangladeshi keeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, is next on this list with 830 runs in 25 Asia Cup matches. He maintains a good average of 36.08 in this particular tournament history.