/From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODI)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 16:50 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODI) history. This list also includes Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 1220 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 1220 runs

The former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, tops the list of batters with most runs in ODI Asia Cup. In 25 matches, he scored 1220 runs at an average of 53.04. His record tally also includes six centuries and three half-centuries.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 1075 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 1075 runs

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most stylish batters from Sri Lanka and features next on this list. In his ODI career in the continental tournament, he played 24 matches and scored 1075 runs at an average of 48.86.

During his era, he was considered as one of the greatest batters in the world cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 971 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 971 runs

The god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is next on this list with 971 runs in 23 ODI Asia Cup matches at an average of 51.10. His tally also incudes two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 939 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 939 runs

India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, with 939 runs in 28 Asia Cup matches features fourth on this list.

He needs 61 more runs to complete his 1000-run mark in ODI Asia Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 830 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 830 runs

The former Bangladeshi keeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, is next on this list with 830 runs in 25 Asia Cup matches. He maintains a good average of 36.08 in this particular tournament history.

