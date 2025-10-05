/From Joe Root to KL Rahul, 5 batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)

From Joe Root to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27). This list also includes Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Harry Brook
India's current Test captain, Shubman Gill, is the highest run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) cycle. So far, he has scored 804 runs in six Test matches at an average of 73.09. His tally also includes four centuries.
India's star opener, KL Rahul, features second on this list. In WTC (2025-27), Rahul has scored 632 runs in six Test matches at an average of 57.45.
Recently, Rahul ended his long home Test century drought by scoring a century against West Indies, his first in India since 2016.
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features next on this list. In six Test matches, Jadeja has scored 620 runs at an average of 103.33. His tally also includes two centuries and five half-centuries.
World no. 1 Test batter Joe Root comes next on this list. In five Test matches, Root has scored 537 runs at an average of 67.12.
Root also holds the record for the most fifties for England in Test cricket (66).
The star England middle-order batter, Harry Brook, features fifth on the list. He has scored 481 runs in five Tests at a batting average of 53.44. His tally also includes two half-centuries and two centuries.
He also holds the record for scoring the third-fastest triple century in Test cricket (310 balls).