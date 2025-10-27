/5 batters with most runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, check who tops the list

From Steve Smith to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and VVS Laxman
Former Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar, tops the list of batters with most runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In 34 BGT matches, Tendulkar scored 3,262 runs at an average of 56.24. His tally also includes nine centuries.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting is next on this list with 2,555 runs in 29 BGT matches. His tally also includes eight centuries and 12 half-centuries.
VVS Laxman, one of India’s most elegant and dependable Test batters, ranks third on this list. In BGT, Laxman played 29 matches and scored 2,434 runs at an average of 49.67.
Steven Smith, one of Australia's greatest Test batters, features fourth on this list. In 23 BGT matches, Smith has scored 2,201 runs at average of 57.92. His tally also includes ten centuries.
Smith is widely considered as one of the best Test batters in current cricket era.
Virat Kohli was one of India’s most consistent performers against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 2,169 runs in 29 matches. His tally also includes nine centuries and five half-centuries.