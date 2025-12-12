LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, 5 batters with most ODI sixes in 2025

From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, 5 batters with most ODI sixes in 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 20:31 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 20:31 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, here's a look at the top five batters with most ODI sixes in 2025. This list also includes George Munsey, Dewald Brevis and Daryl Mitchell

George Munsey (Scotland) - 34 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

George Munsey (Scotland) - 34 sixes

Rising star from Scotland George Munsey tops the list for most ODI sixes in 2025, smashing 34 sixes in 11 matches. Beyond his power-hitting, he is also the third-highest run-getter in ODIs this year with 735 runs.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 24 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 24 sixes

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is second on this list with 24 sixes in 14 ODI matches. Known for his stylish stroke play, Rohit continues to dominate the 50-over format.

Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 20 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 20 sixes

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis follows on the list with 20 sixes in nine ODI matches. His effortless timing and clean striking make him a constant threat to bowlers in the ODI format.

Harry Brook (England) - 20 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England) - 20 sixes

England's young gun Harry Brook is also among the top ODI six-hitters in 2025, having smashed 20 sixes in 15 ODI matches.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 19 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 19 sixes

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is the fifth and final name on this list, having struck 19 sixes in 17 ODIs. Mitchell is also the second-highest run-getter in ODIs this year with 761 runs.

Trending Photo

New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and...
7

New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and...

How HAL’s LCH Prachand glass cockpit works: Flight controls, targeting displays and survivability systems
7

How HAL’s LCH Prachand glass cockpit works: Flight controls, targeting displays and survivability systems

IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 players with INR 2 crore base price who might start bidding war
5

IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 players with INR 2 crore base price who might start bidding war

From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, 5 batters with most ODI sixes in 2025
5

From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, 5 batters with most ODI sixes in 2025

Did Meloni betray PM Modi? The truth behind Italy’s Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal with Bangladesh
7

Did Meloni betray PM Modi? The truth behind Italy’s Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal with Bangladesh