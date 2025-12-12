/From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, 5 batters with most ODI sixes in 2025

From Rohit Sharma to Harry Brook, here's a look at the top five batters with most ODI sixes in 2025. This list also includes George Munsey, Dewald Brevis and Daryl Mitchell
Rising star from Scotland George Munsey tops the list for most ODI sixes in 2025, smashing 34 sixes in 11 matches. Beyond his power-hitting, he is also the third-highest run-getter in ODIs this year with 735 runs.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is second on this list with 24 sixes in 14 ODI matches. Known for his stylish stroke play, Rohit continues to dominate the 50-over format.
South Africa’s Dewald Brevis follows on the list with 20 sixes in nine ODI matches. His effortless timing and clean striking make him a constant threat to bowlers in the ODI format.
England's young gun Harry Brook is also among the top ODI six-hitters in 2025, having smashed 20 sixes in 15 ODI matches.
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is the fifth and final name on this list, having struck 19 sixes in 17 ODIs. Mitchell is also the second-highest run-getter in ODIs this year with 761 runs.