LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 batters with most ODI hundreds against India: De Kock leads, check the others

5 batters with most ODI hundreds against India: De Kock leads, check the others

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 17:33 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 17:33 IST

From Quinton de Kock to Ricky Ponting, meet the five batters who have smashed most ODI hundreds against India. This list includes stalwarts like Sanath Jayasuriya, AB de Villiers and Kumar Sangakkara.

Quinton de Kock – 7
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock – 7

Quinton de Kock has scored seven ODI hundreds against India, showing how comfortable he is against their attack. He has often given South Africa solid starts and set up strong totals in these games.

Sanath Jayasuriya – 7
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya – 7

Sanath Jayasuriya has seven ODI centuries against India. His quick starts at the top made a big difference for Sri Lanka and put Indian bowlers under pressure in many matches.

AB de Villiers – 6
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers – 6

AB de Villiers has hit six ODI hundreds against India. He has been one of South Africa’s most reliable performers in this match-up, often lifting the team with steady and effective innings.

Ricky Ponting – 6
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting – 6

Ricky Ponting scored six ODI hundreds versus India. He was consistent in this fixture and played several innings that helped Australia take control in bilateral and tournament games.

Kumar Sangakkara – 6
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Kumar Sangakkara – 6

Kumar Sangakkara made six ODI centuries against India. His calm, organised batting gave Sri Lanka important runs in many close matches and added stability through the middle overs.

Trending Photo

5 batters with most ODI hundreds against India: De Kock leads, check the others
5

5 batters with most ODI hundreds against India: De Kock leads, check the others

IndiGo’s flight chaos: How flight cancellations affected ticket prices nationwide
7

IndiGo’s flight chaos: How flight cancellations affected ticket prices nationwide

How Su-57 fighter jet uses infrared tricks to confuse enemy radars
7

How Su-57 fighter jet uses infrared tricks to confuse enemy radars

How the Su-57 fighter jet handles extreme heat at Mach 2.0
10

How the Su-57 fighter jet handles extreme heat at Mach 2.0

IndiGo’s flight chaos: Why IndiGo continues to sell tickets amid flight cancellations
7

IndiGo’s flight chaos: Why IndiGo continues to sell tickets amid flight cancellations