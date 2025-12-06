/5 batters with most ODI hundreds against India: De Kock leads, check the others

From Quinton de Kock to Ricky Ponting, meet the five batters who have smashed most ODI hundreds against India. This list includes stalwarts like Sanath Jayasuriya, AB de Villiers and Kumar Sangakkara.
Quinton de Kock has scored seven ODI hundreds against India, showing how comfortable he is against their attack. He has often given South Africa solid starts and set up strong totals in these games.
Sanath Jayasuriya has seven ODI centuries against India. His quick starts at the top made a big difference for Sri Lanka and put Indian bowlers under pressure in many matches.
AB de Villiers has hit six ODI hundreds against India. He has been one of South Africa’s most reliable performers in this match-up, often lifting the team with steady and effective innings.
Ricky Ponting scored six ODI hundreds versus India. He was consistent in this fixture and played several innings that helped Australia take control in bilateral and tournament games.
Kumar Sangakkara made six ODI centuries against India. His calm, organised batting gave Sri Lanka important runs in many close matches and added stability through the middle overs.