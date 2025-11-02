/From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan and David Warner
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. In 131 matches, Babar has scored 4,302 runs at a strike rate of 128.99. His tally also includes 40 fifty-plus scores.
Former Indian batting star Virat Kohli is next on this list with 39 fifty-plus scores in 125 T20I matches at a strike rate of 137.04.
The former Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. During his T20I career, Rohit played 159 matches and scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a brilliant strike rate of 140.89. His tally also includes 37 fifty-plus scores.
Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is next on this list with 31 fifty-plus scores. In T20Is, Rizwan has played 106 matches and scored 3,414 runs at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 125.37.
David Warner, known for his hard-hitting batting, features fifth on this list with 29 fifty-plus scores in 110 T20I matches. During his time, he enjoyed taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.