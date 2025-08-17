LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in international cricket

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 18:32 IST

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, here's a look at the five batters with the most fifty-plus scores in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 264 fifty-plus scores
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 264 fifty-plus scores

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of cricket in India, tops the list of batters with the most fifty-plus scores in international cricket. In his cricket career, Tendulkar played 664 matches and scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. His record tally also includes 264 fifty-plus scores.

Virat Kohli (India) - 225 fifty-plus scores
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 225 fifty-plus scores

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list with 225 fifty-plus scores in international cricket. So far, Kohli has played 550 matches and scored 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 217 fifty-plus scores
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 217 fifty-plus scores

The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. In 560 international matches, he scored 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, including 217 fifty-plus scores.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 216 fifty-plus scores
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 216 fifty-plus scores

Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most stylish batters from Sri Lanka and features next on this list with 216 fifty-plus scores. He scored 28,016 runs in 594 international matches at an average of 46.77.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 211 fifty-plus scores
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 211 fifty-plus scores

The former Proteas all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, features next on this list. In 519 international matches, Kallis scored 25,534 runs at an average of 49.10. His tally also includes 211 fifty-plus scores.

