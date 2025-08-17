/From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in international cricket

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, here's a look at the five batters with the most fifty-plus scores in international cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of cricket in India, tops the list of batters with the most fifty-plus scores in international cricket. In his cricket career, Tendulkar played 664 matches and scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. His record tally also includes 264 fifty-plus scores.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list with 225 fifty-plus scores in international cricket. So far, Kohli has played 550 matches and scored 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. In 560 international matches, he scored 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, including 217 fifty-plus scores.
Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most stylish batters from Sri Lanka and features next on this list with 216 fifty-plus scores. He scored 28,016 runs in 594 international matches at an average of 46.77.
The former Proteas all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, features next on this list. In 519 international matches, Kallis scored 25,534 runs at an average of 49.10. His tally also includes 211 fifty-plus scores.