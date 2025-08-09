LOGIN
From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara, 5 batters with most fifties in Asia Cup (ODI), only one active player on list

Published: Aug 09, 2025, 21:07 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a look at the top five batters with most fifties in Asia Cup (ODI) history.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 9 fifties
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 9 fifties

India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, tops the list of batters with most fifties in Asia Cup (ODI). He scored 939 runs in 28 Asia Cup matches at an average of 46.95. His record tally includes nine half-centuries.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 8 fifties
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 8 fifties

The former Sri Lankan keeper-batter, Kumar Sangakkara, features second on this elite list. In 24 Asia Cup ODIs, he scored 1075 runs at an average of 48.86. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 7 fifties
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 7 fifties

Indian batting God Sachin Tendulkar is next on this elite list. In 23 Asia Cup ODIs, he scored 971 runs at an average of 51.10. His tally includes seven half-centuries.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 7 fifties
(Photograph: AFP)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 7 fifties

The former star Sri Lankan batter, Mahela Jayawardene, features fourth on this list. He scored 674 runs in 28 matches at an average of 29.30. His tally includes seven half-centuries.

Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) - 6 fifties
(Photograph: AFP)

Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) - 6 fifties

Sri Lankan legendary batter Marvan Atapattu features fifth on this elite list. During his era, he played 13 ODI Asia Cup matches and scored 642 runs. His tally includes six half-centuries.

