  • /From Nat Sciver-Brunt to Smriti Mandhana, 5 batters with most centuries in WODIs

From Nat Sciver-Brunt to Smriti Mandhana, 5 batters with most centuries in WODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 13:13 IST

From Nat Sciver-Brunt to Smriti Mandhana, here's a look at the top five batters with most centuries in WODIs. This list also includes Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont

Meg Lanning (Australia) - 15 centuries
1 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Meg Lanning (Australia) - 15 centuries

Former Australian batter, Meg Lanning, tops the list of batters with most centuries in WODIs. During her time, she played 103 matches and scored 4,602 runs at an average of 53.51. Her tally also includes 15 centuries.

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 14 centuries
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 14 centuries

The star Indian opener, Smriti Mandhana, features second on this list with 14 centuries. Overall, in WODIs, Mandhana has played 114 matches and scored 5,219 runs at an average of 48.32.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 13 centuries
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 13 centuries

Suzie Bates, known for her stylish batting, features third on this list. In 177 WODI matches, Bates has scored 5,926 runs at an average of 38.98. Her tally also includes 13 centuries.

She also holds the record as the all-time leading run-scorer in Women's T20 Internationals (4716).

Tammy Beaumont (England) - 12 centuries
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tammy Beaumont (England) - 12 centuries

With 12 centuries in 138 WODI matches, England's Tammy Beaumont features fourth on this list.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) - 10 centuries
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) - 10 centuries

England's star all-rounder, Nat Sciver-Brunt, is next on this list with 10 centuries. In ODIs, Brunt has played 127 matches and scored 4,290 runs at an average of 46.12.

She also holds the record for most centuries in Women's World Cup history (5).

